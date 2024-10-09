Sumber Dalam Talian Terbesar untuk Penyelam Skuba
Penyelam Skuba ANZ Isu 74 Keluar Sekarang

Bulatan berita
Chowder Bay rays slaughtered, new Emperor itinerary, new wrecks sunk in Thailand, Kids Dive for Free in the Philippines, and an Australian diver dies in Bali.

Soal Jawab Perubatan DAN Eropah
The Divers Alert Network experts discuss children and scuba diving.

Australia
Dr Elodie Camprasse explains how the vast majority of species of the Great Southern Reef are found there and nowhere else in the world.

Kepulauan Solomon
Don Silcock waxes lyrical about the diving opportunities that exist around Uepi Island in the Marovo Lagoon.

Vanuatu
Adrian Stacey discovers that the island of Espiritu Santo has a lot more to offer the diving fraternity than the world- renowned wreck of the SS President Coolidge.

Kelas Induk Mustard
Alex Mustard focuses his attention on coral reefs.

Kehidupan Marin Australia yang unik
Nigel Marsh takes a closer look at the spotted stingaree.

Diving With… Sheree Marris
PT Hirschfield chats with author and media personality Sheree Marris about bridging gaps between the ocean and the public, plus her latest book on octopus.

Sudut Pemuliharaan
The efforts of Sea Shepherd Australia’s Shark Defence Campaign to protect Australia’s shark population.

Rangkaian Alert Divers
. DAN team recount an incident that showcases the challenges in diagnosing decompression illness.

TECH: Bikini Atoll, part two
Don Silcock develops a ‘lust for rust’ when he visit the wreck- diving Mecca of Bikini Atoll.

Octopus – underwater wonders
Sheree Marris focuses on these masters of disguise, mimics and escape artists — unlike anything in the animal kingdom, octopus are the ocean’s ultimate enigma, showcasing an extraordinary diversity that defies the imagination.

New Zealand
Maria Kuster explains why the New Zealand Fiordland is so special to her – and invites guest Gene Denton to give his own take on this unique destination.

Ujian Tambahan
Adrian Stacey took the Kraken KR-S160 strobes on his assignment to the Philippines to rate and review their performance.

Berita Episod Podcast daripada Scuba Diver Mag
@adefrutos63 #askmark Bagaimana anda mengendalikan ikuti semasa menyelam apabila penyelaman terakhir anda sangat tertekan kerana kekurangan udara? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

@adefrutos63
#askmark Bagaimanakah anda mengendalikan tindakan mengikuti penyelaman apabila penyelaman terakhir anda sangat tertekan kerana kekurangan udara?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
Kembali ke dalam Air Selepas Menyelam Buruk? #AskMark #scuba

OrcaTorch D630 V2.0 Umbilical Torch Review #Unboxing #Review

Minggu ini di podcast, pemandu Menyelam Profesional di Filipina berada dalam air panas selepas mendapat maklumat bahawa ada yang menerima bayaran untuk mengukir nama dalam batu karang, yang membawa kepada pihak berkuasa untuk melipatgandakan wang ganjaran untuk sebarang maklumat mengenai pelakunya. LL cool J baru-baru ini memberitahu Guardian bahawa jerung anamatronik di Laut Biru Dalam hampir menenggelamkannya. Dan seorang bekas penyelam Tentera Laut telah memutuskan untuk menjadi orang pertama yang berenang di saluran Inggeris, di belakangnya.

Minggu ini di podcast, pemandu Menyelam Profesional di Filipina berada dalam air panas selepas mendapat maklumat bahawa ada yang menerima bayaran untuk mengukir nama dalam batu karang, yang membawa kepada pihak berkuasa untuk melipatgandakan wang ganjaran untuk sebarang maklumat mengenai pelakunya. LL cool J baru-baru ini memberitahu Guardian bahawa jerung anamatronik di Laut Biru Dalam hampir menenggelamkannya. Dan seorang bekas penyelam Tentera Laut telah memutuskan untuk menjadi orang pertama yang berenang di saluran Inggeris, di belakangnya.



Panduan Dibayar kepada Graffiti Coral #scuba #news #podcast

