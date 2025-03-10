Penyelam Skuba ANZ Isu 79 Keluar Sekarang

Langganan Majalah
Bulatan berita
Marine heatwave off Western Australia, Solomon Airlines launches trans-Tasman route, and Aggressor Adventures launches second Bahamas vessel.

Australia, part one
The topside attractions of the Gold Coast are well known, but beneath the surface, there is another sort of playground that is every bit as thrilling. Adrian Stacey takes you underwater to experience the diving off the glittering Gold Coast.

Kepulauan Solomon
Don Silcock is no stranger to diving in the Solomon Islands, but he had never experienced diving there aboard the legendary Bilikiki – until now.

Indonesia
Jak and Corinne Denny head for North Sulawesi to explore the waters around Saronde Island, and finds it is a particularly rich hunting ground for nudibranchs and other captivating macro critters.

Rangkaian Alert Divers
A diver recalls an incident involving a reverse block, and what lessons were learned from the experience.

Soal Jawab Perubatan DAN Eropah
The Divers Alert Network team discuss malaria risks and pulmonary hypertension.

Kelas Induk Mustard
Alex Mustard takes a closer look at hard corals, and offers some suggestions on the best way to shoot them.

Diving With… Sam Glenn-Smith
PT Hirschfield chats with the underwater photographer with a soft-spot for octopus, especially those with blue rings.

Sudut Pemuliharaan
Sea Shepherd’s remote marine debris campaigns and partnerships with Ranger Groups.

TECH: Bikini Atoll
Don Silcock reveals some of the lessons he learned from his first trip to Bikini Atoll, when he was diving open circuit on air – and why he will be returning once he has got trained up to an appropriate level on a CCR.

Malaysia
PT Hirschfield samples the calm waters and laid-back, critter- and coral-rich diving of remote Malaysian dive destination, Perhentian.

Australia
Paul Macdonald takes a closer look at a popular dive site that very nearly never was… Port Hughes Jetty.

Apa yang Baru
New products, including Santi Diving’s Edge drysuit, Fourth Element’s Expedition Duffel, XDEEP Radical mask, and the Seac Sub Tablet dive computer.

Ujian Tambahan
Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the budget- priced Seac Sub Screen dive computer.

