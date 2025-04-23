Langganan Majalah
Alih keluar Iklan untuk £3/bulan
Login

Scuba Show kembali ke Long Beach – tempah tiket anda sekarang

Ikuti kami di Google News
Langgan Surat Berita Mingguan kami
Pertunjukan Skuba
Isi kandungan
Isi kandungan

Pertunjukan Skuba, kini berusia 38 tahunth tahun, kembali ke rumah rohani Long Beach pada tahun 2025 dan menjanjikan banyak penceramah yang menarik, pelbagai aktiviti dan tarikan yang menyeronokkan, dan pelbagai pempamer untuk membantu memberi inspirasi dan mendidik pengunjung

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, California, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, California dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), photo and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

Pusat Konvensyen Long Beach ialah kemudahan mesyuarat bertaraf dunia yang terletak di persekitaran pelabuhan yang indah dalam jarak berjalan kaki singkat ke restoran tepi pantai, hiburan, Akuarium Pasifik, dan memandangkan Queen Mary yang terkenal. Tempat letak kereta berbayar banyak di pusat konvensyen dan lot berdekatan.

Pertunjukan Skuba
Scuba Show returns to Long Beach - book your tickets now 6

Di paparkan

Underwater digital artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of California’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of California’s kelp forests.

Pameran Produk Baharu yang sentiasa popular akan menyerlahkan beberapa produk terbaharu yang dikeluarkan baru-baru ini atau akan dikeluarkan di pasaran tidak lama lagi.

Pasukan penyelam Syerif, lengkap dengan bot dan trak sangkut berkembar mereka, akan berada di dalam dewan sekali lagi.

Pertunjukan Skuba
Datang dan lihat pelbagai peralatan baharu

Tangan pada tarikan yang menyeronokkan

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the photo stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

Anda boleh mengelilingi diri anda dengan hidupan marin yang menawan di Teater Kubah Kelp, atau jika anda mahukan sedikit lagi keseronokan, lihat berapa lama anda boleh bertahan dalam jerung rodeo yang bergelora!

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. California Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

Pertunjukan Skuba
The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great photo prop

Peserta pameran

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, training agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

Seminar

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to photo and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit www.scubashow.com untuk senarai lengkap seminar, penerangan, masa, nombor bilik, biografi penceramah dan kemas kini. NB: Seminar tertakluk kepada perubahan.

Pertunjukan Skuba
Lihat berapa lama anda boleh bertahan di atas jerung rodeo

Lebih $50,000 dalam hadiah pintu

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased online or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on www.scubashow.com

pesta malam sabtu

Apabila lantai pertunjukan ditutup untuk malam itu, sertai pasukan Pertunjukan Scuba untuk perhimpunan tidak formal dengan muzik secara langsung, bar dan trak makanan, dan melepaskan diri dengan rakan penyelam. Sertai cabutan bertuah untuk memenangi hadiah hebat, dengan hasil untuk amal bertemakan lautan. Kemasukan adalah percuma kepada semua peserta Scuba Show. Semak pada www.scubashow.com untuk pengumuman parti lebih dekat dengan tarikh acara.

Pertunjukan Skuba
Bertemu dan berseronok dengan rakan penyelam

Scuba Show 2025 – dapatkan tiket anda lebih awal!

Pertunjukan Skuba berlangsung pada hari Sabtu 31 Mei dan Ahad 1 Jun di Dewan C di Pusat Konvensyen Long Beach. Radio Skuba akan menganjurkan 'pemanasan badan' pra-pertunjukan kedua-dua hari dari 9.15 pagi-10 pagi – mengharapkan keseronokan dan permainan, dan beberapa hadiah yang hebat.

Masa pembukaan

Sabtu 31 Mei - 10 pagi hingga 6 petang

Ahad 1 Jun - 10 pagi hingga 5 petang

Tiket boleh didapati sekarang

Tempah tiket lebih awal di sini dan elakkan barisan semasa anda hadir.

Gambar ihsan Scuba Show

Berita Episod Podcast daripada Scuba Diver Mag
Lawati Laman Web Wakatobi Resort: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0 #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Diskaun 15% Kod Penggunaan Tawaran eSIM Antarabangsa: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Jadi peminat: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LAMAN WEB KAMI Tapak Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Selam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba Laman Web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Laporan Tapak Web, Hints.comgod ➡️ Satu-satunya Dive Show di Laman Web United Kingdom: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk pengiklanan dalam jenama kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI FACEBOOK MEDIA SOSIAL: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.diinstagram.com/scubadivermag.com/scubadivermag https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua peralatan keperluan anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan pautan ahli gabungan di atas untuk menyokong saluran. Maklumat dalam video ini tidak bertujuan atau tersirat untuk menjadi pengganti Latihan SCUBA profesional atau cadangan untuk setiap pengeluar. Semua kandungan, termasuk teks, grafik, imej dan maklumat, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan maklumat am sahaja dan tidak menggantikan latihan daripada Pengajar Menyelam yang berkelayakan atau keperluan khusus daripada pengeluar peralatan.

Lawati Laman Web Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diskaun 15% Kod Penggunaan Tawaran eSIM Antarabangsa: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Jadi peminat: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LAMAN WEB KAMI

Tapak web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Selam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba
Tapak web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Laporan Perjalanan
Laman web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di United Kingdom
Laman web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk pengiklanan dalam jenama kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bekerjasama dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua keperluan peralatan anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan pautan ahli gabungan di atas untuk menyokong saluran.

Maklumat dalam video ini tidak bertujuan atau tersirat untuk menjadi pengganti Latihan SCUBA profesional atau cadangan untuk setiap pengeluar. Semua kandungan, termasuk teks, grafik, imej dan maklumat, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan maklumat umum sahaja dan tidak menggantikan latihan daripada Pengajar Menyelam yang berkelayakan atau keperluan khusus daripada pengeluar peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Adakah Ini Pusat Menyelam Terbaik Pernah? W\@wakatobidiveresort

@sennacher #askmark Hai, berkenaan DSMB. Saya bukan pakar apa-apa dan biasanya saya menggunakannya dengan betul. Hujung minggu ini kami melakukan arus yang sangat deras dan saya hampir kehilangan nafas semasa menggerakkannya (mulut mengembung) kerana ia sedikit kusut pada reg saya. Ia menakutkan saya. Adakah terdapat apa-apa jenis "silinder kecil" untuk memastikan reg saya berada di dalam mulut saya untuk menggunakannya dengan lebih selamat? Saya belum cuba melakukannya dengan LPI saya… tetapi andaikan ia akan kusut juga. Terima kasih Sila layari laman web kami untuk lebih banyak berita Skuba, fotografi dalam air, petua & nasihat, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Pautan Ahli Gabungan Penting untuk Diikuti 🔗 Dapatkan Diskaun 15% Tawaran eSIM Antarabangsa! Gunakan Kod: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Beli Peralatan Skuba Di Sini: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐝𝐝𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐫 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/Website: https://divernet.com https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Untuk pertanyaan perniagaan: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Video yang dicadangkan untuk anda: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v️2hzp38 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY.youtubev ▶️M. ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde.===================== ✅ Majalah Scuba Selamat datang ke Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat berminat dengan semua yang berkaitan dengan dunia bawah air. Sebagai majalah pengedaran percuma di Eropah, ANZ dan Amerika Utara, kami membawakan anda yang terbaharu dalam selam skuba, daripada destinasi pelancongan selam epik dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​kepada nasihat pakar, berita dan cerita dalam air yang memberi inspirasi. Sama ada anda seorang penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulakan perjalanan bawah air anda, kandungan kami direka untuk memastikan anda mendapat maklumat, inspirasi dan bersedia untuk menyelam seterusnya. Masuk, teroka dan terus berhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Sertai kami dan jangan terlepas pengembaraan! Untuk pertanyaan Perniagaan, sila gunakan maklumat hubungan di bawah: 📩 E-mel: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Suka menyelam skuba? Langgan sekarang untuk petua perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, nasihat skuba, selam epik, berita menyelam dan cerita dalam air!

@sennacher
#askmark Hai, mengenai DSMB. Saya bukan pakar apa-apa dan biasanya saya menggunakannya dengan betul. Hujung minggu ini kami melakukan arus yang sangat kuat dan saya hampir kehilangan nafas semasa menggunakan ia (mulut mengembung) kerana ia sedikit kusut pada reg saya. Ia menakutkan saya. Adakah terdapat apa-apa jenis "silinder kecil" untuk memastikan reg saya berada di dalam mulut saya untuk menggunakannya dengan lebih selamat? Saya belum cuba melakukannya dengan LPI saya… tetapi andaikan ia akan kusut juga.
Terima kasih
Sila layari laman web kami untuk lebih banyak berita Skuba, fotografi bawah air, petua & nasihat, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/

✅ Pautan Ahli Gabungan Penting untuk Diikuti

🔗 Dapatkan Diskaun 15% Tawaran eSIM Antarabangsa! Gunakan Kod: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Beli Peralatan Skuba Di Sini:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Kekal Berhubung Dengan Kami.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

laman web: https://divernet.com/
laman web: https://godivingshow.com/
laman web: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Untuk pertanyaan perniagaan: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Video yang dicadangkan untuk anda:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Mengenai Majalah Scuba Diver.

Selamat datang ke Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat berminat dengan semua yang berkaitan dengan dunia bawah air. Sebagai majalah pengedaran percuma di Eropah, ANZ dan Amerika Utara, kami membawakan anda yang terbaharu dalam selam skuba, daripada destinasi pelancongan selam epik dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​kepada nasihat pakar, berita dan cerita dalam air yang memberi inspirasi.

Sama ada anda seorang penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulakan perjalanan bawah air anda, kandungan kami direka untuk memastikan anda mendapat maklumat, inspirasi dan bersedia untuk menyelam seterusnya. Masuk, teroka dan terus berhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Sertai kami dan jangan terlepas pengembaraan!

Untuk pertanyaan Perniagaan, sila gunakan maklumat hubungan di bawah:

📩 E-mel: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Suka menyelam skuba? Langgan sekarang untuk petua perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, nasihat skuba, selam epik, berita menyelam dan cerita dalam air!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

=================================

🔎 Frasa Berkaitan:



Hashtags

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RDFFNUM4NkUwRDhEMjRD

Adakah Terdapat Cara Lebih Mudah untuk Menggunakan dSMB?

Bagaimana Injap Twinset Berfungsi Dalam Selam Skuba | Latihan Matikan Dan Petua Pengasing Dijelaskan #scubadiving #askmark #twinset Keliru tentang cara menggunakan injap set berkembar atau melakukan gerudi tutup injap yang betul? Kamu tidak keseorangan. Dalam episod AskMark ini, Mark menerangkan cara injap berfungsi pada silinder berkembar, termasuk cara membuka dan menutupnya dengan selamat, cara injap pengasing berfungsi dan sebab gerudi injap (juga dikenali sebagai latih tubi atau V-Drill) adalah penting untuk mendiagnosis kebocoran semasa menyelam teknikal dan rekreasi. Sila lawati tapak web kami untuk mendapatkan lebih banyak berita Skuba, fotografi dalam air, petua & nasihat, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/ Mark juga berkongsi petua tentang ingatan otot untuk mencapai tiang kiri dan kanan anda, logik pengasing-pertama vs pengasing-akhir, dan cara mengelakkan kedudukan injap yang terlalu ketat atau tidak selamat. Panduan ini sesuai untuk penyelam yang beralih kepada set kembar, penyelam sisi yang ingin tahu tentang persediaan manifold atau sesiapa sahaja yang ingin meningkatkan kemahiran pengurusan gas mereka. Beritahu kami dalam ulasan cara pengajar anda mengajar latih tubi injap dan jangan lupa tinggalkan soalan anda menggunakan #AskMark untuk dipaparkan dalam video akan datang. @mostafametwally1 ✅ Pautan Ahli Gabungan Penting untuk Diikuti 🔗 Dapatkan Diskaun 15% Tawaran eSIM Antarabangsa! Gunakan Kod: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Beli Skuba Gear Di Sini: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear Jadi peminat: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join LAMAN WEB KAMI - Laman Web: https://www.comvingscubadivermag.com, & Underwater Scubadivermag Nasihat, Ulasan Gear Scuba - Laman Web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di United Kingdom - Laman Web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk pengiklanan dalam jenama kami Kami bekerjasama dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua keperluan peralatan anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan pautan ahli gabungan di atas untuk menyokong saluran. 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook (DiverNet): https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Facebook (Majalah Scuba Diver): https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Instagram (DiverNet): https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Instagram (Majalah Scuba Diver): https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ Twitter (X) (Majalah Scuba Diver): https://twitter.com/scubadivermag Laman Web: https://divernet.com/ 📩 Untuk pertanyaan perniagaan: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Video yang dicadangkan untuk anda: ▶=️L/HC ▶️vEAo. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F4MfATRd7Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch? menggantikan Latihan SCUBA profesional. Kandungan video ini, termasuk teks, grafik, imej dan maklumat, adalah untuk tujuan maklumat umum sahaja dan tidak menggantikan latihan daripada Pengajar Selam yang berkelayakan.

Bagaimanakah Injap Berfungsi pada Silinder Berkembar? #askmark
@mostafametwally1
#askmark hai Mark. Bolehkah anda membuat video tentang cara menangani injap dan manifold pada silinder berkembar. Ia mengelirukan untuk mengingati cara mana untuk membuka injap dan ia mudah tersilap terutamanya dalam kecemasan. Terima kasih
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diskaun 15% Kod Penggunaan Tawaran eSIM Antarabangsa: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Jadi peminat: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LAMAN WEB KAMI

Tapak web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Selam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba
Tapak web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Laporan Perjalanan
Laman web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di United Kingdom
Laman web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk pengiklanan dalam jenama kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bekerjasama dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua keperluan peralatan anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan pautan ahli gabungan di atas untuk menyokong saluran.

Maklumat dalam video ini tidak bertujuan atau tersirat untuk menjadi pengganti Latihan SCUBA profesional atau cadangan untuk setiap pengeluar. Semua kandungan, termasuk teks, grafik, imej dan maklumat, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan maklumat umum sahaja dan tidak menggantikan latihan daripada Pengajar Menyelam yang berkelayakan atau keperluan khusus daripada pengeluar peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5EQkEyODM0NTk2MUFEQkYz

Bagaimana Injap Twinset Berfungsi Dalam Selam Skuba | Latihan Matikan Dan Petua Pengasing Diterangkan

Langgan

MARI TERUS BERHUBUNG!

Dapatkan rangkuman mingguan semua berita dan artikel Divernet Topeng Scuba
Kami tidak spam! Baca kami Dasar Privasi untuk maklumat lanjut.
Langgan
Beritahu
tetamu

0 Komen-komen
Paling Popular
Terbaru tertua
Maklumbalas dalam baris
Lihat semua komen
Recent Comments
Steve Weinman: Pembunuhan bayi lumba-lumba interspesies dilihat buat kali pertama
Aidan Karley: Pembunuhan bayi lumba-lumba interspesies dilihat buat kali pertama
Jim Daves: Bahagian tengah Vivian Quarry untuk muzium bawah air yang boleh diakses oleh penjelajah seawal usia sepuluh tahun
Platon Alexiades: Tanah perkuburan WW2 dilaporkan di Tunisia
Gregg S: Memperkenalkan Shearwater Peregrine TX: Komputer Selam Bersepadu Udara Terunggul
Berita terkini
Penyelam hilang selepas pertemuan jerung di Med Penyelam hilang selepas pertemuan jerung di Med
Bahagian tengah Vivian Quarry untuk muzium bawah air yang boleh diakses oleh penjelajah seawal usia sepuluh tahun Bahagian tengah Vivian Quarry untuk muzium bawah air yang boleh diakses oleh penjelajah seawal usia sepuluh tahun
Derma berganda untuk Shark Trust Derma berganda untuk Shark Trust
Bab Baru untuk HMAS Brisbane Bab Baru untuk HMAS Brisbane
Kapal hidup Laut Merah terbiar selepas terkena terumbu karang Kapal hidup Laut Merah terbiar selepas terkena terumbu karang
Pembunuhan bayi lumba-lumba interspesies dilihat buat kali pertama Pembunuhan bayi lumba-lumba interspesies dilihat buat kali pertama
Terus Berhubung Dengan Kami
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Benang Tik tok
Gambar tanpa atribut di laman web ini adalah hak cipta jurugambar.
Hubungi Majalah DIVER untuk maklumat lanjut.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Benang Tik tok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Hak cipta terpelihara.
Langganan Hadiah
Langgan £3/bulan