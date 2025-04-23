Scuba Show kembali ke Long Beach – tempah tiket anda sekarang

Pertunjukan Skuba, kini berusia 38 tahunth tahun, kembali ke rumah rohani Long Beach pada tahun 2025 dan menjanjikan banyak penceramah yang menarik, pelbagai aktiviti dan tarikan yang menyeronokkan, dan pelbagai pempamer untuk membantu memberi inspirasi dan mendidik pengunjung

On the weekend of 31 May / 1 June, the Scuba Show – the largest consumer dive expo in America – rolls back into Long Beach, California, and anyone with an interest in scuba diving or life in the oceans will find much to enjoy.

Over the two days, the Long Beach Convention Centre becomes home to hundreds of exhibits featuring new and revolutionary dive gear, California dive boats, island governments, dive resorts and liveaboards from around the world (many offering great show offers and deals), photo and video pros, ocean-themed art, jewelry and clothing, marine-related non-profit organisations, a try-dive pool, fun attractions, a kid’s corner, and much, much more.

Pusat Konvensyen Long Beach ialah kemudahan mesyuarat bertaraf dunia yang terletak di persekitaran pelabuhan yang indah dalam jarak berjalan kaki singkat ke restoran tepi pantai, hiburan, Akuarium Pasifik, dan memandangkan Queen Mary yang terkenal. Tempat letak kereta berbayar banyak di pusat konvensyen dan lot berdekatan.

Scuba Show returns to Long Beach - book your tickets now 6

Di paparkan

Underwater digital artist and big-picture expert Jim Hellemn, creator of the 125-foot glass wall of California’s aquatic forests at the Aquarium of the Pacific, will display huge gallery prints showcasing the spectacular colours of coral reefs around the world, and super-resolution images of California’s kelp forests.

Pameran Produk Baharu yang sentiasa popular akan menyerlahkan beberapa produk terbaharu yang dikeluarkan baru-baru ini atau akan dikeluarkan di pasaran tidak lama lagi.

Pasukan penyelam Syerif, lengkap dengan bot dan trak sangkut berkembar mereka, akan berada di dalam dewan sekali lagi.

Datang dan lihat pelbagai peralatan baharu

Tangan pada tarikan yang menyeronokkan

Grab your buddies and get some fun photos in the ‘great white shark cage’, or stop by one of the photo stations – complete with an array of diving and marine-related props – to capture some unique memories.

Anda boleh mengelilingi diri anda dengan hidupan marin yang menawan di Teater Kubah Kelp, atau jika anda mahukan sedikit lagi keseronokan, lihat berapa lama anda boleh bertahan dalam jerung rodeo yang bergelora!

Stop by the Scuba Show Art Booth and create your very own ocean-inspired stickers and 3D sculptures. California Diving News’ Art Director Doreen Hann will also be inviting kids (and artists of all ages) to exercise their artistic skills on a California seascape-inspired canvas – the finished seascape will be sold, with proceeds supporting marine-themed charities.

The ‘Shark Cage' makes a great photo prop

Peserta pameran

A host of booths await visitors to the Scuba Show, as tourist boards, tour operators, dive resorts, charter boats, liveaboards, training agencies, gear manufacturers, clothing companies, jewelry firms and more showcase their offerings. Be inspired for your next dive adventure, your next purchase, or completing your next certification, or just doing some retail therapy!

Seminar

Choose from a line-up of more than 70 entertaining and educational seminars. Dive experts talking to the floor include the likes of Alex Brylske, Dan Orr, Marty Snyderman, Mark Strickland, Jim and Pat Stayer, Gretchen Ashton, Jeffrey Bozanic, Louis Casa, Brett Eldridge, Shelli Hendricks, Jean Henry, Karl Huggins, Capt John Kades, Andy and Allison Sallmon, and Dale and Kim Sheckler. Topics include animal behavior, the best California beach dives, secrets of the coral reef, Nemo’s Undersea Gardens, a fitness formula for divers, exploration diving, mistakes divers make, how-to photo and video sessions, diving after the fires, safety issues for the older diver, human factors in diving, destination and product seminars, workshops for professionals, and more. Visit www.scubashow.com untuk senarai lengkap seminar, penerangan, masa, nombor bilik, biografi penceramah dan kemas kini. NB: Seminar tertakluk kepada perubahan.

Lihat berapa lama anda boleh bertahan di atas jerung rodeo

Lebih $50,000 dalam hadiah pintu

Drawings will be held continuously during the show for your chance to win brand-new dive equipment, trips to dive destinations around the world, art and fun stuff. Door prize entry is included with a ticket purchased online or at the show – and you don’t have to be present to win. You’ll be able to check out the prizes on offer on www.scubashow.com

pesta malam sabtu

Apabila lantai pertunjukan ditutup untuk malam itu, sertai pasukan Pertunjukan Scuba untuk perhimpunan tidak formal dengan muzik secara langsung, bar dan trak makanan, dan melepaskan diri dengan rakan penyelam. Sertai cabutan bertuah untuk memenangi hadiah hebat, dengan hasil untuk amal bertemakan lautan. Kemasukan adalah percuma kepada semua peserta Scuba Show. Semak pada www.scubashow.com untuk pengumuman parti lebih dekat dengan tarikh acara.

Bertemu dan berseronok dengan rakan penyelam

Scuba Show 2025 – dapatkan tiket anda lebih awal!

Pertunjukan Skuba berlangsung pada hari Sabtu 31 Mei dan Ahad 1 Jun di Dewan C di Pusat Konvensyen Long Beach. Radio Skuba akan menganjurkan 'pemanasan badan' pra-pertunjukan kedua-dua hari dari 9.15 pagi-10 pagi – mengharapkan keseronokan dan permainan, dan beberapa hadiah yang hebat.

Masa pembukaan

Sabtu 31 Mei - 10 pagi hingga 6 petang

Ahad 1 Jun - 10 pagi hingga 5 petang

Tiket boleh didapati sekarang

Tempah tiket lebih awal di sini dan elakkan barisan semasa anda hadir.

