Sertai Monty Halls di Maldives

Dewan Monty

TV presenter, author and Pertunjukan Menyelam GO stalwart Monty Halls will be joining Scuba Dive Adventures for a ‘Terbaik dari Maldives‘ trip on board the Emperor Serenity liveaboard in March 2025 – and you can join him on the voyage.

The ‘Best of the Maldives' liveaboard diving trip is the ultimate experience for divers who want to explore the most famous and stunning dive sites in Male and Ari Atolls. You’ll get to discover the best sites for channel, drift, and pinnacle diving where you’ll have the opportunity to encounter a range of mesmerizing marine life, including mantas, whale sharks, and many other species.

Emperor Serenity comfortably accommodates up to 26 guests across 13 cabins. The lower deck features eight double-bed cabins, while the main and upper decks each boast two suites with a king-size bed, a single bed, and breathtaking ocean vistas. Each stateroom offers individually controlled AC, private en-suite bathrooms, ample storage space, and convenient charging ports.

Dewan Monty
Idyllic Maldivian beach

Dewan Monty

Monty Halls is a broadcaster, speaker, naturalist, former Royal Marine, marine biologist, travel writer and leadership specialist. His experience covers over two decades of leading teams in some of the most remote environments on Earth, presenting wildlife and adventure documentaries, and working with blue chip companies both in the UK and overseas.

During the Maldives trip, Monty will give evening presentations onboard, and you will get the opportunity to chat on a personal level and listen first hand to Monty’s diving stories from around the globe.

The trip, which runs from 16-23 March, costs £2,699 per person, based on double occupancy with standard cabin. Upgrades are available. The package includes seven nights full board accommodation on vessel, internal transfers, all diving, single 12-litre cylinder, lead weights, tea, coffee, and ater. Nitrox is also included.

NB: International flights, non-specified activities, and tips/gratuities are not included. Single supplements may apply.Please be advised that all activities, launch times and guest speakers are subject to change due to local environmental conditions, and the order in which they are conducted may also change.

Dewan Monty
Manta rays are often seen on dives in the Maldives

