Langganan Majalah
Alih keluar Iklan untuk £3/bulan
Login

DNA membuktikannya: Orcas membunuh untuk hati jerung putih

Ikuti kami di Google News
Langgan Surat Berita Mingguan kami
Great white shark (Andrew Fox / Rodney Fox Expeditions)
Great white shark (Andrew Fox / Rodney Fox Expeditions)

Pada awal 1918, Divernet / Penyelam majalah berlari an exclusive story by shark expert Richard Peirce. It carried a stark warning: tourism based on cage-diving with great whites in South Africa was in jeopardy, because orcas with a taste for shark liver were killing or scaring away the sharks.

Two particular orcas, named Port and Starboard, had launched a reign of terror on what had always been considered the ultimate apex predator. For some involved in the lucrative shark-diving industry, the suggestion was painful to accept.

Orcas (Isabella Reeves / Flinders University)
Orca (Isabella Reeves / Flinders University)

Now, seven years on and with great whites still scarce off South Africa, DNA evidence has for the first time confirmed that an orca was responsible for hunting down and killing a white shark for its liver.

This time the incident happened in Australia. Witnesses saw several killer whales (Orcinus orca), including two locally recognised individuals named Bent Tip and Ripple, catch a large prey in Bridgewater Bay near Portland in Victoria in 2023.

Two days later the carcass of a 4.7m white shark (Carcharodon carcharias) was washed ashore and collected by state fisheries officers for investigation.

White shark carcass washed up in Portland (Ben Johnson / Portland Bait & Tackle)
White shark carcass washed up in Portland (Ben Johnson / Portland Bait & Tackle)

Four bite-wounds

The just-published study of the shark was led by a Flinders University scientific team, who analysed swabs taken from four distinctive bite-wounds on the carcass. 

The proof was there in the DNA when the swabs were sequenced for genetic material left by the predator. An orca had eaten the shark’s mid-section, where the nutritionally rich liver had once been, and the other three wounds revealed the DNA from scavenging broadnose seven-gill sharks. The great white’s digestive and reproductive organs were also missing.

The analysis builds on anecdotal evidence of predation by orcas on great whites and other species of sharks in South Africa and also California. 

“These findings provide compelling evidence of killer whale predation on white sharks in Australian waters, with a strong indication of selective liver consumption,” says the study’s lead author Isabella Reeves, a PhD candidate with the university’s Southern Shark Ecology Group and the West Australian Cetacean Research Centre (CETREC).

“This suggests that such predation events may be more widespread and prevalent across the globe than previously believed.”

Flinders University study infographic (Emma Luck)
Flinders University study infographic (Emma Luck)

Other sharks

Orcas had occasionally been recorded preying on blue, porbeagle, shortfin mako, ground and tiger sharks in Australia, but no proven killings of great whites had occurred before.

“Evidence suggests that the white sharks being displaced or directly killed as a result of the killer whale predation in South Africa has led to cascading shifts in the wider marine ecosystem,” commented co-lead author Adam Miller, an associate professor at Flinders.

Video YouTube

“We know that white sharks are key regulators of ecosystem structure and functions, so it’s very important we preserve these top predators. Therefore it is important that we keep a tab on these types of interactions in Australian waters where possible.”

The new study is diterbitkan dalam Ekologi dan Evolusi.

Juga di Divernet: Pelancongan jerung putih yang hebat di Afrika Selatan terancam apabila orca menyerang jerung, Orca tunggal membunuh jerung putih besar dalam masa 2 minit, Female killers v blue whale –a world-first, Old Tom, killers of Eden and their DNA secrets

Berita Episod Podcast daripada Scuba Diver Mag
Minggu ini di podcast, laporan yang agak mengecam tentang Pihak Berkuasa Laut Merah selepas Kisah Laut tenggelam. Beberapa rekod baharu termasuk pemotretan pada 50m dan rekod jarak berjalan kaki dalam air. Dan sebuah pusat peranginan menyelam Malaysia telah dibatalkan lesennya secara rasmi oleh kerajaan. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/ https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater- model-shoots-baru-masuk-deco/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for- absolute-record-walk/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Jadi peminat: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join PEMBELIAN GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------------- ------------------------------------------------- ------------------ LAMAN WEB KAMI Tapak Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Selam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Ulasan Alat Skuba Laman Web: https:/ /www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Laman Web Laporan Perjalanan: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Dive Show di Laman Web United Kingdom: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk pengiklanan dalam jenama kami - ------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI FACEBOOK MEDIA SOSIAL: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bekerjasama dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua keperluan peralatan anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan pautan ahli gabungan di atas untuk menyokong saluran. Maklumat dalam video ini tidak bertujuan atau tersirat untuk menjadi pengganti Latihan SCUBA profesional atau cadangan untuk setiap pengeluar. Semua kandungan, termasuk teks, grafik, imej dan maklumat, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan maklumat am sahaja dan tidak menggantikan latihan daripada Pengajar Menyelam yang berkelayakan atau keperluan khusus daripada pengeluar peralatan.

Minggu ini di podcast, laporan yang agak mengecam tentang Pihak Berkuasa Laut Merah selepas Kisah Laut tenggelam. Beberapa rekod baharu termasuk pemotretan pada 50m dan rekod jarak berjalan kaki dalam air. Dan sebuah pusat peranginan menyelam Malaysia telah dibatalkan lesennya secara rasmi oleh kerajaan.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/efforts-to-coerce-sea-story-diver-survivors-reported-by-bbc/
https://divernet.com/photography/photographers/underwater-model-shoots-just-went-into-deco/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/wrecks/latest-shipwreck-discovery-dives-raise-questions/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/freediving/female-freediver-steps-up-for-absolute-record-walk/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/malaysian-dive-resort-has-licence-revoked/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Jadi peminat: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LAMAN WEB KAMI

Tapak web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Selam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba
Tapak web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Laporan Perjalanan
Laman web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di United Kingdom
Laman web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk pengiklanan dalam jenama kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bekerjasama dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua keperluan peralatan anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan pautan ahli gabungan di atas untuk menyokong saluran.

Maklumat dalam video ini tidak bertujuan atau tersirat untuk menjadi pengganti Latihan SCUBA profesional atau cadangan untuk setiap pengeluar. Semua kandungan, termasuk teks, grafik, imej dan maklumat, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan maklumat umum sahaja dan tidak menggantikan latihan daripada Pengajar Menyelam yang berkelayakan atau keperluan khusus daripada pengeluar peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4xRUU4M0JFMUQ4QTA2MjVB

Laporan Terkutuk tentang Pihak Berkuasa Laut Merah #skuba #podcast #berita

Ekstra Perjalanan Selam Thailand w/ @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand Aggressor Pautan Ahli Gabungan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Jadi peminat: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join PEMBELIAN GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- LAMAN WEB KAMI Laman Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Selam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Laman Web Ulasan Peralatan Skuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Laman Web Laporan Perjalanan: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di Laman Web United Kingdom: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk pengiklanan dalam jenama kami -------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI FACEBOOK MEDIA SOSIAL: https:// www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagzine Kami bekerjasama dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www. mikesdivestore.com untuk semua peralatan keperluan anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan pautan ahli gabungan di atas untuk menyokong saluran. Maklumat dalam video ini tidak bertujuan atau tersirat untuk menjadi pengganti Latihan SCUBA profesional atau cadangan untuk setiap pengeluar. Semua kandungan, termasuk teks, grafik, imej dan maklumat, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan maklumat am sahaja dan tidak menggantikan latihan daripada Pengajar Menyelam yang berkelayakan atau keperluan khusus daripada pengeluar peralatan.

Ekstra Perjalanan Menyelam Thailand w/ @AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand

Pautan Ahli Gabungan Penyerang:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/bylq


#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Jadi peminat: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LAMAN WEB KAMI

Tapak web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Selam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba
Tapak web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Laporan Perjalanan
Laman web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di United Kingdom
Laman web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk pengiklanan dalam jenama kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bekerjasama dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua keperluan peralatan anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan pautan ahli gabungan di atas untuk menyokong saluran.

Maklumat dalam video ini tidak bertujuan atau tersirat untuk menjadi pengganti Latihan SCUBA profesional atau cadangan untuk setiap pengeluar. Semua kandungan, termasuk teks, grafik, imej dan maklumat, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan maklumat umum sahaja dan tidak menggantikan latihan daripada Pengajar Menyelam yang berkelayakan atau keperluan khusus daripada pengeluar peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FRkU3NjdFNDBDMjFBNTlF

Ekstra Perjalanan Menyelam Thailand w/@AggressorAdventures #scubadiving #thailand

@fredr1 #AskMark - hai Mark. Terima kasih untuk semua kandungan hebat anda. Bolehkah anda bincangkan selok belok Partial vs Continuous Blend (dan "berbankkan" - jika itu berbeza) nitrox? Saya tahu anda memerlukan silinder 02 yang dibersihkan untuk PB tetapi tidak untuk CB? Bolehkah anda berulang-alik antara pengisian udara dan nitrox dengan CB atau dibankkan? Terima kasih! #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Jadi peminat: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join PEMBELIAN GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------- ------------------------------------------------- ---------------------- LAMAN WEB KAMI Tapak Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Selam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Tapak Web Ulasan Peralatan Skuba : https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Nasihat, Laman Web Laporan Perjalanan: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Persembahan Dive di Laman Web United Kingdom: https://www. rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk pengiklanan dalam jenama kami ---------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------ IKUTI KAMI DI FACEBOOK MEDIA SOSIAL: https ://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bekerjasama dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua keperluan peralatan anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan pautan ahli gabungan di atas untuk menyokong saluran. Maklumat dalam video ini tidak bertujuan atau tersirat untuk menjadi pengganti Latihan SCUBA profesional atau cadangan untuk setiap pengeluar. Semua kandungan, termasuk teks, grafik, imej dan maklumat, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan maklumat umum sahaja dan tidak menggantikan latihan daripada Pengajar Menyelam yang berkelayakan atau keperluan khusus daripada pengeluar peralatan.

@fredr1
#AskMark - hai Mark. Terima kasih untuk semua kandungan hebat anda. Bolehkah anda bincangkan selok belok Partial vs Continuous Blend (dan "berbankkan" - jika itu berbeza) nitrox? Saya tahu anda memerlukan silinder 02 yang dibersihkan untuk PB tetapi tidak untuk CB? Bolehkah anda berulang-alik antara pengisian udara dan nitrox dengan CB atau dibankkan? Terima kasih!
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Jadi peminat: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LAMAN WEB KAMI

Tapak web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Selam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba
Tapak web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Laporan Perjalanan
Laman web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di United Kingdom
Laman web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk pengiklanan dalam jenama kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bekerjasama dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua keperluan peralatan anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan pautan ahli gabungan di atas untuk menyokong saluran.

Maklumat dalam video ini tidak bertujuan atau tersirat untuk menjadi pengganti Latihan SCUBA profesional atau cadangan untuk setiap pengeluar. Semua kandungan, termasuk teks, grafik, imej dan maklumat, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan maklumat umum sahaja dan tidak menggantikan latihan daripada Pengajar Menyelam yang berkelayakan atau keperluan khusus daripada pengeluar peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS45MTRCQjE3QzVGNDREODIz

Bagaimana Anda Membuat Nitrox? #TanyaMark

Langgan

MARI TERUS BERHUBUNG!

Dapatkan rangkuman mingguan semua berita dan artikel Divernet Topeng Scuba
Kami tidak spam! Baca kami Dasar Privasi untuk maklumat lanjut.
Langgan
Beritahu
tetamu

0 Komen-komen
Paling Popular
Terbaru tertua
Maklumbalas dalam baris
Lihat semua komen
Recent Comments
Al Catalfumo: Kematian karang di Caribbean
Aidan Karley: Penyelam gua bertahan 60 jam dalam poket udara
Darren: Bolehkah anda menyelam skuba selepas strok?
Simon Walsh: Kematian karang di Caribbean
Rex Hargrave: Skuba komuniti: Kelab Cornish memerlukan bantuan
Berita terkini
DNA membuktikannya: Orcas membunuh untuk hati jerung putih DNA membuktikannya: Orcas membunuh untuk hati jerung putih
'Berhati-hati memilih bot selam Laut Merah' memberi amaran kepada MAIB 'Berhati-hati memilih bot selam Laut Merah' memberi amaran kepada MAIB
Menyelam kapal hidup tenggelam di Raja Ampat Menyelam kapal hidup tenggelam di Raja Ampat
Sukarelawan membebaskan paus tertambat di Skye Sukarelawan membebaskan paus tertambat di Skye
ID Karam: Satu-satunya kehilangan tentera WW2 Brazil ID Karam: Satu-satunya kehilangan tentera WW2 Brazil
Penanam rumput laut memerlukan bantuan untuk ID tapak Cornish Penanam rumput laut memerlukan bantuan untuk ID tapak Cornish
Terus Berhubung Dengan Kami
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Benang
Gambar tanpa atribut di laman web ini adalah hak cipta jurugambar.
Hubungi Majalah DIVER untuk maklumat lanjut.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Benang
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Hak cipta terpelihara.
Langganan Hadiah
Langgan £3/bulan