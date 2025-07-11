Langganan Majalah
Alih keluar Iklan untuk £3/bulan
Login

Model Ketahanan 3D 'To-the-mm' di Festival of Speed

Ikuti kami di Google News
Langgan Surat Berita Mingguan kami
Model 3D bangkai kapal Shackleton's Endurance (FMHT)
Model 3D bangkai kapal Shackleton's Endurance (FMHT)

The first 3D printed shipwreck model of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s iconic Endurance dan yang digital counterpart have been unveiled at the Future Labs exhibition at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in West Sussex, which opened yesterday (11 July) and continues through the coming weekend.

The exhibit highlights how “cutting-edge scanning, AI and visualisation technologies are revolutionising access to some of the world’s most remote and fragile heritage sites,” says Elena Lewendon, COO of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT), the UK-registered charity behind what she describes as a “landmark showcase” of the Antarctic shipwreck.

Endurance was crushed by ice and sank in 1915, and 100 years after Shackleton’s death was located 3km deep in the Weddell Sea by the FMHT’s Ketahanan22 expedition, the culmination of a decade-long search. 

Endurance photogrammetry (FMHT)
Endurance photogrammetry (FMHT)
Endurance photogrammetry (FMHT)

Cetakan 3D Endurance model is reckoned to be accurate to the millimetre and one of the most detailed wreck models ever made. It was created using ultra-precise scan data captured during the expedition and visitors are also able to see the process used to build it.

Alongside it, interactive touchscreens invite the public to explore the wreck for themselves, navigating across the ship’s deck and seabed to uncover artefacts frozen in time.

Stitched together

The work to produce the models was carried out by Pengimejan Voyis and Carian Lautan Dalam. More than 25,000 high-resolution photographs were stitched together using photogrammetry and combined with data from laser scans to reveal the wreck as it lay, down to the grain in the ship’s timbers. 

Laser scan (FMHT)
Laser scan (FMHB)

Special colour-correction techniques were employed to reveal how Endurance would look in daylight and highlighting features that would otherwise be lost in the pitch-black depths.

“This new standard of digital reconstruction opens wrecks like Endurance to the public, scientists and students around the world, offering a powerful new way to explore, study and safeguard fragile underwater heritage,” says FMHT chair Saul Pitaluga.

Endurance stern after colorisation was applied (Voyis / FMHT)
Endurance stern after colorisation was applied (Voyis / FMHT)

Future Labs, Festival of Speed’s immersive exhibition, showcases cutting-edge technology in robotics, mobility and space, with exhibits designed to allow people of all ages to get involved. 

The new technologies used on Endurance22 are said to have direct applications across seabed-mapping, marine biology, offshore energy, defence and conservation, though this is likely to reduce demand within human-diving depths for the services of divers, especially in high-risk situations.

Also part of the 2025 Future Labs is “Seabed 2030: Mapping Earth’s Unseen Oceans”, which reflects the Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project to map the entire seabed over the next five years, using a combination of deepwater AUVs, multi-beam sonar, remote sensors, AI and crowd-sourced data.

. Festival Kelajuan is said to attract more than 200,000 visitors to Goodwood House near Chichester, West Sussex each year. Admission costs £75 for adults and children go free.

Juga di Divernet: ENDURANCE SHIPWRECK SHOWS ITS ‘TRUE COLOURS’, GAMBAR TAHAN LAMA DALAM DOKUMENTARI DUA EKSPEDISI, PERTANYAAN UNTUK PERSOALAN: BOT SHACKLETON YANG HILANG DITEMUI, KETAHANAN KAPAL SHACKLETON DIDAPATI URUS

Berita Episod Podcast daripada Scuba Diver Mag
Ahli Gabungan Gear yang Dikemaskini: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Heyo! Telah belajar tentang sidemount dan saya mengalami kesukaran untuk mencari contoh yang jelas tentang cara memasang kereta kebal. Saya tahu ia akan dibincangkan dalam latihan, tetapi saya perlu tahu apa yang perlu saya dapatkan sebelum saya mengikuti kelas, tidak ada kedai sidemount yang bagus berhampiran saya. Bolehkah anda tunjukkan bagaimana kereta kebal sidemount dan tangki deko/peringkat dicurangi? Sila layari laman web kami untuk lebih banyak berita Skuba, fotografi dalam air, petua & nasihat, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Pautan Ahli Gabungan Penting untuk Diikuti 🔗 Dapatkan Diskaun 15% Tawaran eSIM Antarabangsa! Gunakan Kod: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Beli Peralatan Skuba Di Sini: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐭𝐟𝐨𝐝𝐝𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐫 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/Website: https://divernet.com https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Untuk pertanyaan perniagaan: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Video yang dicadangkan untuk anda: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v️2hzp38 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY.youtubev ▶️M. ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde.===================== ✅ Majalah Scuba Selamat datang ke Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat berminat dengan semua yang berkaitan dengan dunia bawah air. Sebagai majalah pengedaran percuma di Eropah, ANZ dan Amerika Utara, kami membawakan anda yang terbaharu dalam selam skuba, daripada destinasi pelancongan selam epik dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​kepada nasihat pakar, berita dan cerita dalam air yang memberi inspirasi. Sama ada anda seorang penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulakan perjalanan bawah air anda, kandungan kami direka untuk memastikan anda mendapat maklumat, inspirasi dan bersedia untuk menyelam seterusnya. Masuk, teroka dan terus berhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Sertai kami dan jangan terlepas pengembaraan! Untuk pertanyaan Perniagaan, sila gunakan maklumat hubungan di bawah: 📩 E-mel: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Suka menyelam skuba? Langgan sekarang untuk petua perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, nasihat skuba, selam epik, berita menyelam dan cerita dalam air!

@jaketarren
#askmark Heyo! Telah belajar tentang sidemount dan saya mengalami kesukaran untuk mencari contoh yang jelas tentang cara memasang kereta kebal. Saya tahu ia akan dibincangkan dalam latihan, tetapi saya perlu tahu apa yang perlu saya dapatkan sebelum saya mengikuti kelas, tidak ada kedai sidemount yang bagus berhampiran saya.

Bolehkah anda tunjukkan bagaimana kereta kebal sidemount dan tangki deko/peringkat dicurangi?

Sila layari laman web kami untuk lebih banyak berita Skuba, fotografi bawah air, petua & nasihat, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/

✅ Pautan Ahli Gabungan Penting untuk Diikuti

🔗 Dapatkan Diskaun 15% Tawaran eSIM Antarabangsa! Gunakan Kod: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Beli Peralatan Skuba Di Sini:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Kekal Berhubung Dengan Kami.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

laman web: https://divernet.com/
laman web: https://godivingshow.com/
laman web: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Untuk pertanyaan perniagaan: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Video yang dicadangkan untuk anda:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Mengenai Majalah Scuba Diver.

Selamat datang ke Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat berminat dengan semua yang berkaitan dengan dunia bawah air. Sebagai majalah pengedaran percuma di Eropah, ANZ dan Amerika Utara, kami membawakan anda yang terbaharu dalam selam skuba, daripada destinasi pelancongan selam epik dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​kepada nasihat pakar, berita dan cerita dalam air yang memberi inspirasi.

Sama ada anda seorang penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulakan perjalanan bawah air anda, kandungan kami direka untuk memastikan anda mendapat maklumat, inspirasi dan bersedia untuk menyelam seterusnya. Masuk, teroka dan terus berhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Sertai kami dan jangan terlepas pengembaraan!

Untuk pertanyaan Perniagaan, sila gunakan maklumat hubungan di bawah:

📩 E-mel: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Suka menyelam skuba? Langgan sekarang untuk petua perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, nasihat skuba, selam epik, berita menyelam dan cerita dalam air!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Bagaimana Anda Merangkakan Silinder Sidemount?

Ahli Gabungan Gear yang Dikemas Kini: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Bagaimanakah cara saya memasang lampu berkelip pada silinder berkembar atau tunggal saya supaya rakan saya dapat melihat/mencari saya walaupun dalam jarak penglihatan yang lemah atau pada waktu malam? Lanyard biasa pada perkara ini sentiasa membiarkan cahaya jatuh ke bawah dan mengaburkannya. Sila layari laman web kami untuk lebih banyak berita Skuba, fotografi dalam air, petua & nasihat, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Pautan Ahli Gabungan Penting untuk Diikuti 🔗 Dapatkan Diskaun 15% Tawaran eSIM Antarabangsa! Gunakan Kod: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Beli Scuba Gears Di Sini: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐭𝐫𝐭 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐝𝐫𝐫 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Kekal Berhubung Dengan Kami. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Website: https://divernet.com/Website: https://divernet.com https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Untuk pertanyaan perniagaan: info@scubadivermag.com ============================= 🎬Video yang dicadangkan untuk anda: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v️2hzp38 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY.youtubev ▶️M. ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde. Selamat datang ke Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat berminat dengan semua yang berkaitan dengan dunia bawah air. Sebagai majalah pengedaran percuma di Eropah, ANZ dan Amerika Utara, kami membawakan anda yang terbaharu dalam selam skuba, daripada destinasi pelancongan selam epik dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​kepada nasihat pakar, berita dan cerita dalam air yang memberi inspirasi. Sama ada anda seorang penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulakan perjalanan bawah air anda, kandungan kami direka untuk memastikan anda mendapat maklumat, inspirasi dan bersedia untuk menyelam seterusnya. Masuk, teroka dan terus berhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Sertai kami dan jangan terlepas pengembaraan! Untuk pertanyaan Perniagaan, sila gunakan maklumat hubungan di bawah: 📩 E-mel: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Suka menyelam skuba? Langgan sekarang untuk petua perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, nasihat skuba, selam epik, berita menyelam dan cerita dalam air! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=48

@martink72
#askmark Bagaimanakah cara saya memasang lampu berkelip pada silinder berkembar atau tunggal saya supaya rakan saya dapat melihat/mencari saya walaupun dalam jarak penglihatan yang lemah atau pada waktu malam? Lanyard biasa pada perkara ini sentiasa membiarkan cahaya jatuh ke bawah dan mengaburkannya.
Sila layari laman web kami untuk lebih banyak berita Skuba, fotografi bawah air, petua & nasihat, dan laporan perjalanan: https://divernet.com/

✅ Pautan Ahli Gabungan Penting untuk Diikuti

🔗 Dapatkan Diskaun 15% Tawaran eSIM Antarabangsa! Gunakan Kod: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Beli Peralatan Skuba Di Sini:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐨𝐞 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Kekal Berhubung Dengan Kami.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Thread: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

laman web: https://divernet.com/
laman web: https://godivingshow.com/
laman web: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Untuk pertanyaan perniagaan: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Video yang dicadangkan untuk anda:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Mengenai Majalah Scuba Diver.

Selamat datang ke Majalah Scuba Diver! Kami sangat berminat dengan semua yang berkaitan dengan dunia bawah air. Sebagai majalah pengedaran percuma di Eropah, ANZ dan Amerika Utara, kami membawakan anda yang terbaharu dalam selam skuba, daripada destinasi pelancongan selam epik dan ulasan peralatan yang jujur ​​kepada nasihat pakar, berita dan cerita dalam air yang memberi inspirasi.

Sama ada anda seorang penyelam berpengalaman atau baru memulakan perjalanan bawah air anda, kandungan kami direka untuk memastikan anda mendapat maklumat, inspirasi dan bersedia untuk menyelam seterusnya. Masuk, teroka dan terus berhubung dengan dunia selam skuba bersama kami! Sertai kami dan jangan terlepas pengembaraan!

Untuk pertanyaan Perniagaan, sila gunakan maklumat hubungan di bawah:

📩 E-mel: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Suka menyelam skuba? Langgan sekarang untuk petua perjalanan menyelam, ulasan peralatan, nasihat skuba, selam epik, berita menyelam dan cerita dalam air!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Bagaimanakah Saya Boleh Memasang Strob Cahaya Berkelip Pada Diri Saya Supaya Rakan Saya Dapat Melihat Saya? #askmark #scubadiving

Ahli Gabungan Gear Yang Dikemas Kini: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Lihat Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Diskaun 15% Tawaran eSIM Antarabangsa Kod Penggunaan: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxeWyio/Becomo https://www.scubadivermag.com/join PEMBELIAN GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LAMAN WEB KAMI Laman Web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Selam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petunjuk & Nasihat, Berita Skuba, ➡️ Laman Web Berita Skuba, Ulasan Divernet: https://.com Petunjuk & Nasihat, Laman Web Laporan Perjalanan: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Dive Show di Laman Web United Kingdom: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk pengiklanan dalam jenama kami ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- IKUTI KAMI DI FACEBOOK MEDIA SOSIAL: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://divermagtwitter. https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Kami bekerjasama dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua keperluan peralatan anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan pautan ahli gabungan di atas untuk menyokong saluran. Maklumat dalam video ini tidak bertujuan atau tersirat untuk menjadi pengganti Latihan SCUBA profesional atau cadangan untuk setiap pengeluar. Semua kandungan, termasuk teks, grafik, imej dan maklumat, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan maklumat am sahaja dan tidak menggantikan latihan daripada Pengajar Menyelam yang berkelayakan atau keperluan khusus daripada pengeluar peralatan.

Lawati Laman Web Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Diskaun 15% Kod Penggunaan Tawaran eSIM Antarabangsa: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Jadi peminat: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

PEMBELIAN GEAR: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
LAMAN WEB KAMI

Tapak web: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Selam Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Ulasan Peralatan Skuba
Tapak web: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Berita Skuba, Fotografi Bawah Air, Petua & Nasihat, Laporan Perjalanan
Laman web: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Satu-satunya Pertunjukan Menyelam di United Kingdom
Laman web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Untuk pengiklanan dalam jenama kami
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
IKUTI KAMI MEDIA SOSIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Kami bekerjasama dengan https://www.scuba.com dan https://www.mikesdivestore.com untuk semua keperluan peralatan anda. Pertimbangkan untuk menggunakan pautan ahli gabungan di atas untuk menyokong saluran.

Maklumat dalam video ini tidak bertujuan atau tersirat untuk menjadi pengganti Latihan SCUBA profesional atau cadangan untuk setiap pengeluar. Semua kandungan, termasuk teks, grafik, imej dan maklumat, yang terkandung dalam video ini adalah untuk tujuan maklumat umum sahaja dan tidak menggantikan latihan daripada Pengajar Menyelam yang berkelayakan atau keperluan khusus daripada pengeluar peralatan.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Adakah Ini Pusat Menyelam Terbaik Pernah? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Langgan

MARI TERUS BERHUBUNG!

Dapatkan rangkuman mingguan semua berita dan artikel Divernet Topeng Scuba
Kami tidak spam! Baca kami Dasar Privasi untuk maklumat lanjut.
Langgan
Beritahu
tetamu

0 Komen-komen
Paling Popular
Terbaru tertua
Maklumbalas dalam baris
Lihat semua komen
Recent Comments
Marcelo: Trump mengampuni penyelam yang disabitkan kesalahan selepas pembebasan jerung
Rick: 100 PENYELAMAN BANGSA UK TERBAIK
Ron: Orcas mengajak manusia makan tengahari, berkongsi urutan
Cik Terry: Penyelam semua benua memecahkan rekod seminggu
Shawne Moran: Tanggapan DAN terhadap kegagalan
Berita terkini
Remaja penyelam bebas mati di Sepanyol Remaja penyelam bebas mati di Sepanyol
High five di PADI selepas Dive Industry Study High five di PADI selepas Dive Industry Study
Festival terjun bebas akan bermula di Cornwall Festival terjun bebas akan bermula di Cornwall
Haluan kapal penjelajah WW2 ikonik ditemui di Solomons Haluan kapal penjelajah WW2 ikonik ditemui di Solomons
Polis Bahamas menahan sepasang selepas bot laju langgar lari Polis Bahamas menahan sepasang selepas bot laju langgar lari 
Kuda laut Inggeris muncul dengan tangan gerombolan Kuda laut Inggeris muncul dengan tangan gerombolan
Terus Berhubung Dengan Kami
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Benang Tik tok
Gambar tanpa atribut di laman web ini adalah hak cipta jurugambar.
Hubungi Majalah DIVER untuk maklumat lanjut.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Benang Tik tok
Copyright 2025 Rork Media Limited. Hak cipta terpelihara.
Langganan Hadiah
Langgan £3/bulan